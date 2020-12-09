IMA protests move to let Ayurveda doctors do surgery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu State branch held demonstrations across the State in protest against the Central Council of Indian Medicine notification allowing certain streams of Ayurveda practitioners to perform certain surgeries including nose, throat and ear.

Expressing solidarity with IMA, government doctors too held demonstrations. In Chennai, the demonstration was held at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. IMA representatives and Dr G R Ravindranath, General Secretary, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality participated.

Dr P Balakrishnan, convener, Federation of Government Doctors’ Association said, “We stand with IMA as the notification is against the practice of modern medicine.

We are against mixopathy.” Dr CN Raja, President, IMA, TN branch, said, “We got a good response for the demonstration. We will go ahead with our one-day strike of non-essential services in hospital on December 11, from 6 am to 6pm.”