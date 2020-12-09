STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGO asks HC to ensure State govt drafts holistic norms for rehab of kids

The petitioner also said instances of abuse in child care institutions and beyond subsist only due to the apathy and indifference of officials who fail to perform their duties.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An NGO moved the Madras High Court on Tuesday, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to draft holistic rehabilitation guidelines in fixing the role and responsibility of each stakeholder in rehabilitating children in conflict with the law who need protection and care, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Bachpan Bachao Andolan, founded by 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, sought for adherence to the 2018 Supreme Court directions to State governments on the effective implement-
ation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000.

“.... (it’s been) over a year since the judgement of the Supreme Court on February 9, 2018, yet the directions of the Supreme Court have not (been) complied (with) by the State and other agencies. The continuous non-implementation of the directions has hampered the realisation of the object and purpose of the Act, which is to ensure the needs of children are met and their human rights are protected,” the petition stated.

The petitioner also said instances of abuse in child care institutions and beyond subsist only due to the apathy and indifference of officials who fail to perform their duties. “State governments must ensure all positions in the JJBs (Juvenile Justice Boards) and CWCs (Child Welfare Committees) are filled expeditiously and in accordance with the Model Rules or the rules framed by the State government,” said the petition.

Despite the Supreme Court’s detailed guidelines on the functioning of child-protection bodies, the websites of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR) do not have information on the annual reports, which violates the order, said the petition. It added that there is a high pendency of inquiries in JJBs in the State, and the court’s interference is needed to examine whether the authorities are fulfilling their roles.

The petition also sought strict implementation of the Supreme Court’s guidelines, initiation of departmental proceedings against public servants for dereliction of duties entrusted under child-protection laws, and for the TNSCPCR to conduct an annual social audit.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted before the two-member bench of M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha that the petition be tagged with the Madras High Court’s suo motu proceedings on the missing-child cases. The bench then directed that the petition be tagged to the batch of suo motu cases. The court directed the State to file a report on the petition and adjourned the hearing to January 20.

