Policeman crushed to death between bus, autorickshaw

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old policeman died in a road mishap at Govardanagiri in Avadi on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Sudhan, an armed reserve police constable and resident of the Avadi Housing Board complex.

The mishap happened when Sudhan was travelling to work on his two-wheeler, said the police. When he reached Govardanagiri on the Avadi-Poonamallee National Highway, a bus ahead of him suddenly braked.

Sudhan managed to stop his bike without hitting the bus, however, a speeding autorickshaw rammed his vehicle from behind, said the Poonamallee traffic investigation police.

Sudhan died on the spot after being crushed between both vehicles. His body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The auto driver, who is in his twenties, was arrested.