Training denied, though classes chug along

Suburban services yet to resume, leaving thousands of college students from districts around Chennai in the lurch

Published: 09th December 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Students wash their hands at a college in Chennai, after classes resumed for those in the final year, for the first time since the lockdown was enforced | R Satish Babu

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Colleges and universities have reopened for final-year students, but thousands of them from neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Tiruvallur districts are unable to attend in-person classes due to the lack of suburban train services.

The services have not been resumed despite a request from the Chief Minister to the Railway Minister. However, MEMU unreserved local train operations between Bengaluru and Hosur have resumed. Before the lockdown, the per-day patronage of the Chennai suburban section was 11.25 lakh passengers.

As per official data, more than one lakh students travel to Chennai every day for education from areas in neighbouring districts 50-80 km away. These students are dependent on suburban trains. “It takes nearly three hours to reach Presidency College by bus from my native place,” said Gajendra Kumar, a final-year student from Mosur village in Arakkonam.

“Either I have to travel to Arakkonam to catch a train, or to Tiruvallur to board a bus. Travelling by train is the only feasible option,” he said. As there aren’t enough government or government-aided educational institutions in the neighbouring districts, private colleges have mushroomed, and many students are forced to attend colleges in Chennai.

“Private arts and science colleges charge Rs 20,000-30,000 per semester, while government colleges in the city charge Rs 5,000 and offer scholarships. The number of government colleges in suburban areas has not increased in commensuration with the population growth,” said a faculty at a government college.

On Monday, many students thronged railway stations to travel on workmen special trains, but their requests were turned down by railway staff. “I was told I could only travel if I had an exam. I would have to show a hall ticket or an invitation for a job interview,” said a student from Tiruvallur.

Until March, 120 train services catered to about 4.25 lakh passengers in the Chennai-Arakkonam section daily. Some students also travel on express trains in the Chennai-Katpadi section. The plight of students who use the Chennai-Kancheepuram and Chennai-Gummidipundi routes was no different.

Naina Masilamani, member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai said, “The Railways said suburban trains have not been resumed for want of approval from the Home Ministry. But how are MEMU unreserved local trains in Bengaluru suburban running? The SOP issued for Bengaluru unreserved trains is applicable to Chennai as well.

The Railways are doing a great injustice to the people of the State.” When contacted, a Railways official said, “About 320 suburban services, which is 50 per cent of the pre-Covid-19 level, have been resumed. Railway Board approval is required to let students travel on workmen special trains. Steps are being taken to resolve the issue.”

