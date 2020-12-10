7-year-old girl cured of rare condition after surgery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospital successfully performed a procedure on a seven-year-old girl from Guwahati, who had a discoid lateral meniscal tear in the right knee.

Meniscal is a soft piece of cartilage in the knee that acts as a shock absorber and protects the knee. The discoid meniscus is thicker than normal and different in shape and texture. It is more likely to be injured than a normally shaped meniscus.

The girl started experiencing severe pain in the knee, with difficulty in walking and restricted knee movements for several months. Some people with this condition face issues usually during childhood.

The child underwent keyhole corrective procedure with sophisticated instrumentation designed specially for children, a release said. The child started walking again after seven months without any difficulty. This condition is very rare in children, the press release said.