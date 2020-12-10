STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Better and verse

On December 10, which marks Human Rights Day, the group will release a video that features four female actors staging a performance poetry that pays an ode to womanhood.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

The cast and crew of the video

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every year, Bengaluru-based Theatre for Change plans a different activity to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which spans over 16 days of activism addressing women’s issues. This year too, the group wanted to do the same but while focusing on what they call the ‘basic fundamental rights of women’ — the freedom to make life choices without succumbing to societal pressure, and not to be seen as sex objects.

On December 10, which marks Human Rights Day, the group will release a video that features four female actors staging a performance poetry that pays an ode to womanhood. “We thought this is a need-ofthe- hour conversation and one that any woman, no matter of what age she is, can relate to,” says Sujatha Balakrishnan, founder of the group, which has in previous years planned activities along different themes like female genital mutilation, personal safety of women, etc.

“This year, the pandemic has caused an increase in the cases of domestic violence. So, we felt our performance might help spread an important message as well , ” adds Balakrishnan, who along with Vasanti Sundaram, Shatarupa Bhattacharyya and Amoolya Narayanan, will beacting in the performance. Theatre for Change has collaborated with another group, Dramarsis, for this project.

Navoneil Bhattacharyya, a poet and co-founder of the group, penned the two poems that the actors are performing. The final video stitches together both his poems — Not a Woman Thing and She Speaks — into one continuous performance. Balakrishnan says, “We don’t have any vengeance against men, and believe in equality. There are good men too, and we thought it might be interesting to listen to the other side.” Navoneil says he had no two thoughts about the project when he was approached for it.

A lot of what has been penned by him is something women are aware of but he hopes that men understand it too. “This is why I tried to distance myself from the poem and instead of just one theme, I wanted to touch upon various facets. But I also could not rely on just myself so I sought feedback from different women to see if the poems spoke of the truth as they saw it as well,” he says. He admits that the poems do also contain some “unparliamentary language” but there was a well-intended purpose behind this. “These are terms that are used as slurs against women.

And I hoped that when the women perform this, they could strip these words of their power by reclaiming them,” explains Navoneil, who was also motivated to take part in this in order to drive home some crucial messages. For women, he hopes, the piece might provide a sense of empowerment, while for men it could provide space for reflection, of past instances and future changes. “I also wanted people to see that this is not a women’s issue. It’s a society issue, and we are all equally responsible for it.” The video will be released on Theatre for Change’s YouTube channel on December 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp