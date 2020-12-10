STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For Chennai commuters, it’s like driving on putt putt course...

...Because you never know when and where you will fall into a hole on any of the many damaged roads across the city, thanks to cyclones and poor maintenance

Published: 10th December 2020

An open manhole on the Galaxy Road at Ayanambakkam. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Forced to let up for many months due the pandemic, and then the rains, Chennai’s characteristic traffic blocks were welcomed back this week by extremely marred roads and potholes, several even posing fatal risks.

When this Express reporter drove from Chennai airport to Egmore, almost all roads on the way were ridden with potholes. Water stagnating in these potholes have already led to several accidents in the city this week. 

People on two-wheelers trying to avoid
huge potholes on the damaged road at Tirisulam 

“Right before the left turning from Anna Salai to T Nagar, there is a huge pothole. It is at least ten centimeters deep and since many vehicles take the left turn, accidents are common here. Buses also frequent this route, and motorists taking a sudden turn to avoid the pothole may even lose their lives,” said one of the shopkeepers on Anna Salai.

Similarly, the condition of TM Nair Bridge in Egmore is frightful. With no median here, vehicles from either sides go helter-skelter, posing a great risk of accidents. “I have been using the bridge for about a year now and this has always been the condition.

During rains, you cannot even find how deep the potholes are, and accidents are very common along this stretch. I myself have witnessed at least four accidents where two vehicles from opposite sides ram head on, while trying to avoid potholes,” said P Sankar, a resident of Choolaimedu.

Similarly, all the access roads connecting Greams Road, the Adambakkam market stretches behind Alandur Metro Station, Choolaimedu access roads and Velachery main road have deep potholes. Even worse, the condition of recently re-laid roads is also substandard.

The highway connecting Padi and Madhavaram, Chrompet and a few stretches of Anna Salai are just a few examples. When contacted, an official from Chennai corporation said that tenders have been floated to relay 190 city roads, but the works got delayed due to Covid. “The road laying works will refuse after monsoon,” he added.

