STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Quality check: Lifespan of Chennai's roads shrinking?

The lifespan of a road’s surface is around five years, but in Chennai it doesn’t last even one monsoon season. The reason being rainwater does not drain out.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lifespan of a road’s surface is around five years, but in Chennai it doesn’t last even one monsoon season. The reason being rainwater does not drain out. So after every monsoon season, the State has to spend Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh per km in relaying the surface course only.

In  many places, the roads are damaged due to work carried out by Chennai Metro Water, who dug up roads for sewage or drainage lines and in some places it is due to stagnation of water, Areas like Poonamallee High Road has been difficult to navigate due to bad roads. It takes a lot a time during peak hours to navigate the roads.

Highway officials blame the pillars in the middle of highway for road linking Chennai Port with Madurovoyal. In Ambattur under Chennai Bypass (NH 16), stagnant water has made the road unmotorable. The bitumen has come out and there are potholes deep enough to cause an accident. “The repair of roads should be taken up first.

The officials have to ensure the water get drained out rather than waiting for floating tenders after every monsoon,” said Rajesh, an IT employee. Officials say the bitumen comes out as water stays in the road. The solution is to drain out the water and this is not happening as roads are constructed without any mechanism to drain out water.

While there had been a suggestion to go in for concrete roads as they have a better lifespan, this has been rejected by the government. Officials said the new Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, which imposes  stringent fines on traffic violations, also had a clause of fixing the responsibility on officials and contractors for laying bad roads. But,  this Act is yet to be implemented in the state, said a Highways department official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Roads
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp