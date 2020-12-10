Quality check: Lifespan of Chennai's roads shrinking?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lifespan of a road’s surface is around five years, but in Chennai it doesn’t last even one monsoon season. The reason being rainwater does not drain out. So after every monsoon season, the State has to spend Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh per km in relaying the surface course only.

In many places, the roads are damaged due to work carried out by Chennai Metro Water, who dug up roads for sewage or drainage lines and in some places it is due to stagnation of water, Areas like Poonamallee High Road has been difficult to navigate due to bad roads. It takes a lot a time during peak hours to navigate the roads.

Highway officials blame the pillars in the middle of highway for road linking Chennai Port with Madurovoyal. In Ambattur under Chennai Bypass (NH 16), stagnant water has made the road unmotorable. The bitumen has come out and there are potholes deep enough to cause an accident. “The repair of roads should be taken up first.

The officials have to ensure the water get drained out rather than waiting for floating tenders after every monsoon,” said Rajesh, an IT employee. Officials say the bitumen comes out as water stays in the road. The solution is to drain out the water and this is not happening as roads are constructed without any mechanism to drain out water.

While there had been a suggestion to go in for concrete roads as they have a better lifespan, this has been rejected by the government. Officials said the new Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, which imposes stringent fines on traffic violations, also had a clause of fixing the responsibility on officials and contractors for laying bad roads. But, this Act is yet to be implemented in the state, said a Highways department official.