Yours truly, virtually

CHENNAI: Ghee-laden rava kesari and tumblers of steaming kaapi, auditoriums reverberating with myriad ragas and dance recitals, and sabha-hopping rasikas — the December Margazhi music season has, over the past nine decades, become an integral part of the city’s identity and cultural fabric. Serving everything from krithis, kheer to cultural immersions, this year, amid the pandemic, the music season too has taken the virtual route.

“I have been attending kutcheris for over four decades now. It never mattered if the weather was cold or misty, my husband and I would wear our shawls and mufflers and head to the sabhas. After drinking a cup of heady kaapi and taking bites of the vazhaipoo vadai, we would seat ourselves in the auditorium. And for the next few hours, music and dance used to fill our hearts.

We enjoyed meeting friends and other like-minded rasikas too, during the season. But the pandemic has ripped us of those little moments of joy. However, I am happy that we at least get to watch the performances on the Internet this time.

This way, at this age, I am safe from the virus and also get to watch my favourite artistes perform!” enthuses 70-year-old Sharadha Parthasarathy, pointing to Yours Truly Margazhi, a first-of-its-kind virtual Margazhi festival featuring artistes performing for the next 30 days, on digital platforms, around the globe.

The new normal

The brain-child of The Federation of City Sabhas, a 50-yearold society that was founded by some of the prominent sabhas in the city to address the everchanging needs of institutions and persons involved in the arts, the virtual festival is set to happen from December 15 onwards. Talking to CE about conceptualising the fest, Harishankar Krishnaswami, secretary of the Federation of City Sabhas, shares, “When the lockdown and pandemic came upon us in March, we were caught unaware.

We didn’t know what was going to happen. Usually, each sabha, during the Margazhi season, autonomously organises events. By January, the main artistes for the concerts are usually fixed and by March a schedule is chalked out. This year, when the lockdown was announced, we were miffed. There were no auditoriums; we thought a music and dance season wouldn’t be possible! However, in the meantime, we observed how people across the globe were exploring the virtual world.

Working from home and Zoom meetings became the new normal. This gave birth to the idea of taking this year’s dance-music season virtual.” In August, the Federation met to take stock and discuss the possibility of organising a series of Cloud-based events for rasikas across the globe and soon, things began falling in place.“By August, the planning was in full swing, and in October, we decided to join hands with Kalakendra. com to present the fest online. This way, we wanted to ensure continuity in tradition. Thanks to several enthusiastic artistes, volunteers and rasikas, what was initially planned as a 15- day festival, took shape as a month-long affair,” he details.

Keeping the spirit alive

The digital festival will be featuring artistes like Sudha Raghunathan, S Sowmya, Sanjay Subrahmanyan, Nithyashree Mahadevan, Ranjani-Gayatri, Vishaka Hari, Trichur Brothers, Unnikrishnan, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Kanyakumari, Akkarai Sisters, Embar Kannan, Shobana, Priyadarsini Govind, and Dushyanth Sridhar, among others.

The performances, primarily pre-recorded concerts, will be relayed in high-quality format, and made available for viewing in the comfort of rasikas’ homes. Once premiered, the concerts stay on the platform till the end of the season for the audience to watch at their convenience. “The Margazhi festival is a marquee event of Chennai and a true representation of its culture and ethos.

The Federation of City Sabhas is dedicated to promoting and preserving the classical performing arts and this step of coming together to conduct a singular festival is truly a testimony of a spirit of inclusion and collaboration. While the pandemic has had an impact on how the festival functions and deprived budding artistes of the opportunity to perform on stage, we are hopeful that the situation will get better by next year,” he notes.

The festival will feature 120 to 150 concerts of music, dance, drama, workshops, namasankeerthanams and lec-demos with around five performances a day, on average. The event will also feature contests, quizzes and interactions, and hosted talks with artistes. “Aalaap, a city-based performing arts company has been an integral part of ideating and spreading the word about this festival.

Through Yours Truly Margazhi, we also want to ensure that our patrons and elderly rasikas are able

to enjoy the rich arts culture while staying indoors, safe,” he adds.

Covid-19 may have disrupted the harmony of the Margazhi season, but melody and music will now be offered in a new virtual avatar; thanks to the Federation of City Sabhas’ brainchild, Yours Truly Marghazi — an online recreation of this offline cultural extravaganza

For tickets and schedule visit:kalakendra.com/ yours-trulymargazhi/