ED nabs four in Rs 1,100 crore investment scheme fraud

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested four persons, including the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Disc Assets Lead India, for money laundering in a case related to collective investment scheme fraud of over Rs 1,100 crore. NM Umashankar, the CMD, N Arun, the director of the company, and V Janarthanan, MD, along with Saravanakumar, another director, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Investigation against the company was launched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing, Tamil Nadu Police, under sections 406, 420 and 120B of IPC.

According to sources, Disc Assets Lead India collected money under various schemes from the public, stating that the customers would pay an amount every month for a fixed period of time; by the end of which they were promised lands. However, the company defaulted on its promises.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had initiated inquiries against the company, stating that they were doing business in a collective investment scheme for which SEBI’s permission was not sought. The company, in order to circumvent SEBI provisions, collected money from customers through another company, Dal Marketing Solutions Limited.

“The amount declared to be collected was Rs 1,137 crore. But, many inconsistencies were found between the data submitted by the directors and the data from the banks,” the ED stated in a release. The amounts collected have been diverted in the form of investment in various subsidiaries, royalty, donations, land advance, commission, etc., to many entities in which their immediate family/close relatives/employees of DISC, who were the key managerial personnel.