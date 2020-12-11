ONGC gives Rs 29.91 lakh worth aid under SC/ST plan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Chennai has distributed aid worth Rs 29.91 lakh under the SC/ST Component Plan among 177 beneficiaries in and around Chennai, and ONGC’s operational areas such as Ramnad, Sirkazhi, Nagapattinam, Mayavaram, Chidambaram and Cuddalore received various self-employment and education aids, according to a release.

During an event at the ONGC Anna Nagar Complex, Chennai, executive director R K Dhasmana, group general managers K Muralidharan and N Mani, and other office bearers and members of ONGC AISCSTEWA, Chennai, distributed sewing machines, loading rickshaws (tri-cycles), four-wheeled mobile stalls, wet grinders, shamiana pandals with table and chair sets, sound systems, utensils, iron boxes and education aids, among other things, to the beneficiaries.

Financial assistance (education aid) amounting to Rs 9.20 lakh for pursuing higher education was given to 65 beneficiaries. Aid towards self-employment, including 52 sewing machines, was given to unemployed women at a cost of Rs 5.72 lakh. Other livelihood-enabling aid, costing about Rs 15 lakh, was distributed to 60 beneficiaries, the release added.