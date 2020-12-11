Six arrested in child kidnap case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A month after a three-month-old girl was kidnapped from Koyambedu market, six persons have been arrested in connection with the case. According to police, Sanjana, the daughter of Ramesh and Sandhya was kidnapped from Koyambedu market complex on November 9. However the next day, the child was found abandoned on the street in Ambattur Industrial Estate.

A special team headed by Koyambedu inspector Chidambara Murugesan was formed to nab the suspects. “Based on CCTV footage we narrowed down suspects. Further inquires suggested that Babu, an autorickshaw driver, was behind the abduction,” said a senior police officer.

After investigation police said Babu, his wife Gayatri and their 17-year-old son were behind the kidnap.

“The plan to kidnap the child was hatched after Abhinaya, who runs a catering unit a government hospital, wanted to adopt a child and sought help from her employee, Sengottuvan.

He requested Ganesh, a cook, to identify a child for his boss,” said a police officer. Ganesh on his part asked Babu to look for a child and promised to pay a huge sum of money for it. Babu kidnapped the child based on information from a juvenile.

However, since Abhinaya demanded to see the child’s family and house, Babu got scared and abandoned the child in Ambattur industrial Estate. He also called the police control room and acted as if he had found an abandoned baby, said the police officer. Babu, Gayathri and four others have been arrested and further investigation is on.

Air Customs foils bid to smuggle gold

Chennai: Chennai Air Customs foiled a bid to smuggle gold worth `18.4 lakh. Based on a tip off, officials intercepted Mohammed Rafi (23) of Chennai after he arrived from Dubai. As his baggage was being examined, the passenger picked up his backpack kept in basket of airport trolley for getting it scanned. A customs officer noticed that a small white packet was stuck to the trolley frame with a double-sided tape, which he had cleverly covered by placing his backpack in front. On opening the plastic packet, a semi-finished gold chain weighing 194 gm and valued at `9.8 lakh was recovered. In another case, Abdul Kareem (35) of Chennai who arrived from Dubai was intercepted and two gold paste bundles were recovered from his rectum.

Mini truck carrying bike spare parts stolen from highway

Chennai: A mini truck carrying spare parts of Royal Enfield from a factory in Oragadam to a manufacturing unit in Poonamallee was stolen from the Chennai-Bengaluru highway when the driver had got down to attend nature’s call. The vehicle was carrying spare parts worth several lakhs. Based on a complaint from the driver, a case has been registered and probe is underway.

Another aerial target drone found floating in Pulicat

Chennai: Five days after an aerial target drone was found floating near a fishing hamlet in Pulicat, another one landed in Nadukuppam village in Pulicat on Thursday afternoon. One found on Thursday had number 7108 painted on it and was similar to the previous one. It was not damaged and had antennas in the front, said a local man. Tiruvallur police recovered it.

Gang robs bizman of 48 sov, Rs 12 lakh cash posing as cops

Chennai: A six-member gang posing as policemen robbed a businessman of 48 sovereigns and `12 lakh cash in KK Nagar on Wednesday. The victim, one SP Pandian, of Ashok Nagar, is a stove dealer, said police. In his complaint, Pandian claimed that six persons, claiming to be from the crime branch, came to his house on the day and made away with the gold and cash.