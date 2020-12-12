STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
19-year-old girl dies in road accident

A 19-year-old college student died in a road mishap near Perur in Mamallapuram on Thursday. The deceased is identified as Gouthami of Besant Nagar.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student died in a road mishap near Perur in Mamallapuram on Thursday. The deceased is identified as Gouthami of Besant Nagar. According to police, she was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, ridden by her college mate Kishore Kumar (19).

The mishap took place when the duo was taking a U-turn near Perur Junction on ECR Road, though they were heading towards Mamallapuram from Chennai.

A car coming from Puducherry rammed the bike. The girl died on the spot and the boy sustained injuries on his stomach and was admitted to Government Chengalpattu Hospital. Both the vehicles were seized, police said, adding that the driver of the four-wheeler has been detained.

Gang steals  2.4-kg gold from duo 
Chennai: Two persons, associated with a gold jewellery shop in Tiruvallur, were waylaid and robbed of 2.4-kg gold in Mambakkam village near Sriperampudur on Friday.

According to the police, the incident happened when they were travelling in an autorickshaw. A six-member gang which came on two-wheelers intercepted the auto and assaulted the duo and the auto driver, and snatched the gold. Sriperampudur police initiated a probe.

