2k mini clinics to ensure easy access to healthcare

The Health Department has issued a Government Order for opening 2,000 mini clinics across the State to provide people easy access to healthcare facilities.

CHENNAI: The Health Department has issued a Government Order for opening 2,000 mini clinics across the State to provide people easy access to healthcare facilities. The G.O. dated December 5 noted that 630 clinics in the first phase will be established before December 15. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had earlier announced the setting up of mini clinics.

The new centres will open in the Greater Chennai Corporation, other Corporations, municipalities and town panchayat areas. At least one mini clinic will be established for every 50,000 population without overlapping with existing facilities. Initially, at least two or three clinics will be established in each Assembly segment. The clinics will be opened in rural areas based on demand, and the centres may even be located at Health Sub Centres or Health and Wellness Centres.

In remote areas, where government buildings are not available, the clinics amy function out of rented buildings. The clinics will function from 9 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. In phase I, 630 mini clinics will be opened before December 15. In phase II, 630 and in phase III, 740 clinics will be opened. “As many as 1,400 mini clinics will be opened in rural areas, and 200 clinics each in municipal (urban) areas and in Greater Chennai Corporation, in addition to mobile mini clinics,” the Health Department further stated.

All centres will have a medical officer (MBBS), staff nurse and a hospital worker. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Pharmacists Munnetra Sangam has requested the Health Department to post pharmacists also at the clinics. Responding to the demand, Director of Public Health T S Selvavinayagam, said, “These clinics are just small set ups to provide poor people easy access to healthcare facilities. We will appoint pharmacists here when we plan to expand them to the level of Primary Health Centres.”

