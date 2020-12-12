Battered roads feature in Rangarajapuram too!

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The condition of most city roads which were battered by rains recently is bad and Rangarajpuram in Kodambakkam is no exception. Fol lowing the rains there are potholes big enough to causes accidents, say residents.

Kannadasan Street, Karnan Street and Vadyar Thottam Street are among the worst hit. “The roads were in a better shape two months ago when the workers came to mill the roads. At the time we had said that it was a waste of taxpayers money, but they promised that the roads will be relaid within 15 days,” said VV Mani of Kannadasan Street. He added that he met with an accident last month.

“It rained that day and nobody could see the potholes. I tripped over one and fell. I had a blood clot on my chest,” he said. “There is a famous spiritual discourse auditorium on Karnan Street, which is frequented by senior citizens. It is impossible for them to walk on these pothole- ridden roads.

During recent rains, it was difficult to step out as the road was filled with calfdeep water,” said SV Radhakrishnan, a resident of the area. Also, residents complain Corporation bins are placed in the middle of these damaged roads and construction and plant debris is seldom cleaned. The Corporation officials could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.