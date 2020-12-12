For the love of jadau

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On Thursday, in the first sunny morning the city had seen in days, Adyar’s glass-house diner Fika was preparing for more than just its usual patrons.

The two-day exhibition was held at Fika, Adyar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Thursday, in the first sunny morning the city had seen in days, Adyar’s glass-house diner Fika was preparing for more than just its usual patrons. Bathed in light and nestled among decorous greenery were some of the most opulent jadau jewellery you could expect. After months of painstaking work and exquisite craftsmanship, JCS Jewel Creations had rolled out their signature jadau collection and seemingly, there were plenty of takers. The idea behind Jadau by JCS is simple and grand.

“We want to say to Chennaiites that we have the best jadau collection in south India. You don’t have to travel to Hyderabad or Mumbai or Jaipur. We have it here and we have it in the price you would like too,” shares Hamsa, head of Marketing and Business Development at JCS. Well, if the jewellery on display was any measure, it would be safe to say that may not be exaggerating on the ‘best collection’ boast.

From haarams to tiered sets, and chokers to matching earrings, every single piece was a rich tapestry of fine gold work and exquisite gemstone combinations. Unlike many collections that only house the grandeur of rubies, emeralds, diamonds and pearls, this one has tastefully incorporated the tanzanites, corals and coloured sapphires to the mix too.

And there’s already plenty of interest among the local audience, she says. “Jadau is talked about as north Indian jewellery. The south is more famous for cut diamond jewellery. Yet, a lot of people in the south have started taking interest in it, especially after pictures from all these popular weddings like Deepika Padukone’s or Anushka Sharma’s were published everywhere.

So, people are slowly moving from cut diamonds to jadau, which is grander as a piece and is not as expensive as a similar cut diamond set. Though the brand is pretty young, we pioneer in the younger section — new brides. That’s who we cater to,” she explains. The collection is available at their store in T Nagar.

