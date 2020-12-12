STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNPCB slaps Rs 8 lakh fine on Chitlapakkam Panchayat

Ordered to stop operations of illegal and toxic waste incinerator

Published: 12th December 2020

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board headquarters in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board headquarters in Chennai (TNPCB website)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a relief for Chitlapakkam residents, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB)
on Friday ordered the Town panchayat to suspend operations of the illegal and toxic waste incinerator set up near the lake bed, and slapped a fine of Rs 8 lakh for environmental compensation. 

This comes in the wake of an Express  report published on November 23, that highlighted how the panchayat did not seek permission from the TNPCB to set up the incinerator, and that they had been burning unsegregated waste such as plastic and rubber.

The residents too had raised multiple complaints to the TNPCB and the Chief Minister’s Cell, apart from protesting near the incinerator. “It is observed that the Town Panchayat did not carry out 100 per cent waste segregation, and has not provided details on waste to energy plants,” the order addressed to Executive Officer of Panchayat said. It noted that the local body had installed the facility illegally.

“An interim compensation of `1 lakh per month for eight months has to be levied,” the order said, adding that if the laws are not followed further, the compensation rates would be in multiples of the above mentioned fine. Residents meanwhile, alleged that the panchayat did not adhere to the TNPCB order and that they continued burning waste even on Friday evening. Express tried reaching out to the Panchayat officials, but they did not respond.

TNPCB Chitlapakkam 
