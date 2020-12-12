Tuning out the melody makers

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ilayanilaa, pozhigiradhu… the mere mention of the song reminds us of the mellifluous voice of late SP Balasubrahmanyam and of course, Ilayaraaja. The same composition is also laced with scintillating guitar portions. But how many of us hark back and talk about the person, Sada, who played those bits in the song?” asks percussionist and composer Ghatam Karthick, voicing how the work and abilities of the pakkavadhiyams (accompanists) often go uncredited and unnoticed.

That these accompanying artistes remain underpaid is another area of grievance, he shares. Over the last 10 months, with closed spaces and crowds becoming a danger-prompting setting and the pandemic washing down opportunities for most from the performance industry, musicians, particularly accompanists have been feeling the pinch, leading to a certain existential vulnerability. In an oxymoronic sense, accompanists, despite their usual indispensable presence in kutcheris are now seen as an expendable segment, especially when a programme is run with a tight fist.

Meagre earnings

“It’s been 10 months since I had a proper kutcheri. Even if I do get the chance to play at wedding muhurthams, I get paid only a thin fraction of what others get. And most times, we come as a ‘package deal’ along with the catering arrangements for such events. So what accompanists get paid is not enough to sustain even for a week.

Over the last seven months, I have been living off borrowed money to take care of my day-to-day needs and I have no idea how I am going to repay it,” shares Kesava Perumal*, a 45-year-old Thiruvottiyur-based kanjira player. On average, Perumal says he used to earn Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 per concert, just enough to pay rent, EMI, buy groceries and essentials for two weeks.

Even this modest earning has now come to a standstill. “Most accompanists survive on a concert-to-concert basis and the pandemic has put us in serious trouble. But I was hopeful that the situation would get better before the Margazhi music season so that we can earn and save for the coming months. But the situation seems far from what I expected,” laments the artiste, one of the thousands who’ve been silenced by the novel coronavirus.

With a family of two children and an elderly mother to care for, Sathyavathi*, a morsing artiste, has now turned to conduct online Carnatic vocal classes for students from across India. “I am a single mother and after my husband’s passing last year, I have been taking care of my family. Though a common feature in Carnatic concerts, the instrument has not found a place now and has been tucked away during such times. So, I had to start conducting vocal classes.

I earn around Rs 500 per class and have been spending that on everyday expenses. But I haven’t been able to save enough to pay my children’s school fee,” she says, in a bleak tone. For TV Sukanya, a classical violinist and a ‘B’ grade artiste of All India Radio, the pandemic pressed pause on her regular kutcheris, pushing her to take a sevenmonth break from the showbiz. “A minimum of 24 concerts and dance recitals which I was to be a part of got cancelled due to the lockdown. However, I looked at this period as a much-needed break from recordings and rehearsals.

I took the time to rejuvenate while supplementing my finances with what I earn from teaching online classes and my existing savings,” she shares. While some performers like Sukanya, have savings to fall back on and tide over such periods of unemployment, not all can afford to go without concerts for a prolonged time. “It’s much harder for sub-accompanists because often, they are the least paid,” notes the violinist, who during the lockdown contributed a share of her earnings towards Lalgudi Trusts’ efforts to help artistes affected by the crisis.

“TM Krishna too has been doing a lot of work to raise funds to help artistes in the margins. However, the effect of the pandemic has spread beyond a certain radius that the magnitude is drastic. During this time, I too have become reflective and more mindful of saving money in case of such untoward events in the future. Ultimately, we have to take care of ourselves,” she opens up.

Remote connections

Some seasoned accompanists like Ghatam Karthick have been able to tap on virtual platforms to take their music to rasikas by indulging in remote collaborations with fellow artistes and performing for Cloudbased music festivals. “On average, during the Margazhi season, I perform in a minimum of 20 to 30 kutcheris, at least three per day. Now, that has dwindled to 10 kutcheris, mostly virtual.

In the last few months, I was able to perform as part of virtual concerts, and have now recorded my performances for festivals like the Charsur Music Festival, Mudhra, and Yours Truly Margazhi by the Federation of City Sabhas. The online classes that I take have also helped me sustain. However, with the number of shows very few in number, it does not cover the needs of all the accompanists. Many are deprived of opportunities and there seems to be no solution for it yet.

For now, we’re all grabbing the opportunities that come our way and can be nothing but hopeful about the future,” details Karthick. Nadaswaram artiste Mylai Karthikeyan, who was part of a lockdown musical production concurs. “The initial few months of the lockdown were quite hard. With sabhas and temples shutting doors and weddings getting cancelled, the situation posed a threat to our livelihoods.

But in August, along with violinist Shreya Devnath, mridangam artiste Praveen Sparsh, alternating thavil artistes G Silambarasan and R Jeevanandham, I was part of ‘Rise’ by A Carnatic Quartet. ‘Apo dhan uyir thirumbi vandha madhri irundhudhu’ (that’s when I felt I got my life back). Until then, without any creative outlet and the corona scare, I was in a tough spot.

For three months, we were recording our performances from the comfort of our homes and sending them to each other. The editing and production too went on for a while. During such trying times, if not for money, music anchored us. But not everyone has such opportunities,” he elucidates.

Matter of survival

In the bottom of the musical totem pole, several accompanists who are on the margin of the socio-economic ladder and do not have the resources to adopt and adapt the virtual route that others from the music universe are taking, are now looking at other avenues to share their skills and are also considering leaving their generational profession in search of other opportunities.

“My great grandfather, a nadaswaram vidwan from Thanjavur migrated to Madras in search of opportunities to expand his views of the arts world. The knowledge of playing the instrument was passed down and now, I am the fourth generation nadaswaram player in the family. It’s quite sad that I am even thinking of letting go of this art for better survival opportunities.

But since I grew up learning this, I am not proficient in anything else so I need to start afresh. Otherwise, even tiding through the last month of 2020 and entering a new year seems like a task. I have a son who has been struggling to attend school classes due to lack of Internet. When this is the scenario, how can I conduct live sessions like others?” asks Shanmugasundaram*, a resident of Zamin Pallavaram. “Even on regular days when concerts get cancelled, it is tough on accompanists.

We hardly get a payment of Rs 2,000 per kutcheri and many times, sabhas don’t pay us well. So the pandemic has only compounded our livelihood struggles. In the last ten months, I performed in two small-time kutcheris and earned Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000. I am now planning to borrow some more money and open a small vegetable shop in the neighbourhood. I might not be carrying forward my great grandfather’s legacy but at least I will live with pride,” he shares.

MK Aasan, a senior thavil player, who has been in the trade for over two decades has found solace in teaching people across south India but for free. “When I put the message out, many showed interest in learning to play the thavil and now, I teach close to 25 people. However, I didn’t charge a fee. I aimed to take the knowledge to the masses and the next generation. But I did hope they would come forward to contribute a token amount of what they could afford as a guru dakshina.

Whatever I earn, like every other accompanist, goes towards repairing and restoring the instrument. It’s an expensive affair. If I perform in four kutcheris and earn `8,000 at least `5,000 is spent towards repair expenses. So, I have to run my house with what’s left. It’s truly been a survival test,” he tells. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the global music industry in the age of digital distribution is valued at around 50 billion dollars out of which, half the revenue comes from live music.

Closer to home, in the Carnatic genre, where 95 per cent of its revenue comes from live stage performances, the sustenance of accompanists, without a concrete platform seems to be swinging between struggles and a space of vulnerability. With only a handful of artistes including violinist late Lalgudi Jayaraman being able to withdraw from being accompanists to focus on a solo career and their creative pursuits, the possibility seems nothing but a distant dream for the majority.

“Usually Margazhi is a vibrant and happy festival for the artistes community in Chennai. But this year, the air is glum; most of us are at home, managing everyday affairs, trying to repair our instruments and sustaining on the little money we get from small-time concerts. The skin of my thavil is torn and needs fixing, so does the life and livelihoods of invisible accompanists like me,” shares Aasan.

*Names changed