53-year-old man arrested for murdering daughter

Couple planned to kill both daughters, selves over mounting debts

Published: 13th December 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Probing the suspicious deaths of a woman professor and her daughter in Taramani, city police on Saturday arrested her absconding husband and rescued their other daughter.

Geetha Krishnan (53) and his deceased wife Kalpana, who worked as a professor at a private college, decided to kill both their daughters and commit suicide as they were unable to settle their mounting debts, an investigating officer said.

“On December 2, the couple gave pesticide to their elder daughter Gunali Sri, a Class 8 student. However, since the pesticide did not work as they expected, they strangulated the 13-year-old to death, after which Kalpana hanged herself from ceiling.

But, after his wife’s death, Geetha Krishnan changed his mind and fled the house with his younger daughter,” police said. Police traced Krishnan and his daughter near Vellore on Saturday. “He had been roaming in different districts by bus since the incident,” said police.

He was remanded in judicial custody, while the girl was handed over to relatives. Geetha Krishnan was doing odd jobs and had borrowed money from many people. Kotturpuram police on Thursday recovered Kalpana’s and Gunali Sri’s bodies after neighbours complained of foul smell from the house.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline for counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

