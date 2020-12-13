DVAC raids RTO check posts, seizes Rs 9.17 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths conducted surprise raids at 16 Regional Transport Office checkposts across the State in the wee hours of Saturday and seized total Rs 9.17 lakh unaccounted cash. The DVAC officers were joined by Inspection Cell officials after DVAC received several complaints of officers receiving bribes at the RTO checkposts.