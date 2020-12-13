Elderly man drowns in Ambattur lake during bid to save cow
CHENNAI: An elderly man drowned in Ambattur lake while trying to save his cow on Friday. Ezhumalai (61) was a daily wage labourer from Vellalar street in Mogappair. On Friday, he took his cows for grazing. One cow got stuck in slush and was slowly slipping into the lake. “Ezhumalai, while trying to save the cow, fell into lake and drowned. The cow somehow managed to escape,” police said.