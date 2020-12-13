History-sheeter’s body fished out from pond in Ambattur

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter from Ambattur was found dead in a pond on Saturday. He was murdered allegedly by his friends during a booze session. The deceased man, as Sathish (29) from Kullan Nagar near Ambattur, has several assault and murder cases pending against him. On Friday, Sathish’s mother lodged a missing complaint with Ambattur Industrial Estate police.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls: Over 26 per cent votes polled till 11 am in sixth phase
COVID positive Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak hospital
Babar Azam ruled out of T20 series due to fractured thumb
Chennai's RGGGH sets up exclusive rehab ward for homeless, unknown patients
Homemaker, farmworker and now protester, hundreds of women join farmers' agitation
Tension prevails as cops block Jacobite faction's attempt to 're-enter' churches