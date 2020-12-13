STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Water gushes out from Chitlapakkam lake's damaged sluice gate

Earlier, the sewage that was discharged illegally into the lake clogged the lake bed pores, preventing percolation and recharging of the ground water table.

Published: 13th December 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

For the past two weeks, water has been gushing out from Chitlapakkam lake’s damaged sluice gate. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the past two weeks, water has been gushing out from Chitlapakkam lake’s damaged sluice gate. Residents near lake say, the sluice gate that was repaired this year after several appeals, got damaged again during recent rains.

Earlier, the sewage that was discharged illegally into the lake clogged the lake bed pores, preventing percolation and recharging of the ground water table. And since the sluice gate was damaged, the authorities could not drain the water to clear the lake bed.

After the residents appealed the officials several times, the repair works were commissioned and completed this year. “However, the new gate got damaged around November 25, and the water has been gushing out since then.

The water from the sluice gate reaches Sembakkam lake, which is filled with sewage. So all water gets contaminated,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a resident of the area. Originally spread over 41 hectares, the lake is the uppermost water body in the Keelkattalai cluster of lakes.

After decades of encroachment, the lake has now shrunk to about 20 hectares. Release of sewage added to the water body’s pollution woes. When contacted, an official said that he was not aware of the issue and that the sluice gate will be repaired as soon as possible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitlapakkam lake
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp