New norms for granting layout approval in Tamil Nadu

The planning permit, layout sketch along with original gift deed will be forwarded to local body or Corporation, who shall obtain the ratification.

Published: 14th December 2020 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation building

File photo of Chennai Corporation building | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Layouts in rest of the state, other than Greater Chennai Corporation, will now be approved only after it has provisions of stormwater drain, tar road, water and street light facilities, according to a Government Order issued by the state Housing department. The G.O. has also given some breathing space for developers under Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority jurisdiction who have been approaching the local bodies twice for getting approval for layouts.

The State government has issued a G.O. to simplify the layout process where in the developer will approach the local bodies only for its final assent on giving approval to layouts. This will reduce the delay in getting approvals, said S Sridharan, chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI). “Now, we will save two months,” he said.

The local body is involved twice in approving the layout or sub-division proposals which cause the delay. In case of a high rise, non high rise, institutional and industrial buildings, the gifting of road and park spaces is taken over by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and transferred to local bodies. According to the G.O., the member secretary has requested the government to issue orders for following the procedures of road area, park spaces to CMDA as in case of building developments.

This also comes as Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) wanted to revamp the entire procedure. The G.O. states that now CMDA and DTCP should finalise the layout by verifying the layout rules under TNCDBR and the lands earmarked for roads, OSR and public purpose to be gifted by applicants.

The planning permit, layout sketch along with original gift deed will be forwarded to local body or Chennai Corporation, who shall obtain the ratification over taking over the lands for roads and OSR. For approving the layout in Greater Chennai and other other urban local bodies, the procedure of collecting necessary fees including charges for providing amenities like roads, storm water drains and streetlights shall continue. After collecting the necessary fees, the final layout sketch, permit of planning authority along with approval of local body shall be issued to applicants directly.

The other local bodies, except Greater Chennai Corporation, will collect the fees and issue final layout sketch, permit of planning authority along with permit of local body only after ensuring applicant lays tar roads, provides amenities like storm water drains and water facilities and necessary street lights as per standards specified by local body, the G.O. stated.

