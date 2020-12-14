Chennai: Two held from fake call centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adyar cyber cell police have busted a fake call centre that targeted people seeking loans and have arrested two. Ganesh Shankar (27) of Velacherry, filed a complaint saying that he received a call from a person claiming to be from ‘Reliance Nippon Insurance’ and promised immediate disbursement of Rs 4 lakh loan on deposit of 10 per cent (Rs 40,000) in advance. Shankar transferred the amount however, was unable to reach the firm again.

The police found that it was a racket being operated from an office at Santhoshapuram for the last two years. The prime accused Premkumar used to source details of people seeking loans. His wife, Benisa Saro (23) who managed the executives, and her driver were arrested and 7 cordless phones, mobiles, a few documents and an SUV were seized.