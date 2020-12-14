Where the lakes are alive...

G Pattabi Raman By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the sounds of laughter, gushing waves and cheers of celebration.

Two cyclones — Nivar and Burevi — in two weeks, and several days of incessant rains later, waterbodies in Puducherry are overflowing, giving its denizens a reason to rejoice.

Residents from across the city made a beeline to the two check dams — Sellipattu and Manalipattu — that were fast filling up.

With major tanks brimming, the Vedur dam too was opened, offering a delightful sight to onlookers. G Pattabi Raman captures this rare occurrence.