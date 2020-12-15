STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure transparency while allocating carts to vendors: Madras High Court

The two-member bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh directed the corporation to file a detailed report on the entire allocation of shops.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Chennai Corporation to adopt a transparent method while allocating 900 carts to the vendors of Marina Beach. The court also said that during the first phase of providing 300 carts at least one-third of the present vendors have to be removed cooperatively by providing them with alternative options. The court passed the directions while hearing the suo motu plea pertaining to the beautification and maintenance of the Marina.

The two-member bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh directed the corporation to file a detailed report on the entire allocation of shops.Justice Vineet Kothari observed, “The Corporation has to adopt a transparent method that is reasonable for vendors, by accommodating them in a cooperative manner within three months by causing no hindrance.”

The bench also sought to know whether the corporation had completed the survey of all vendors and provided them with identity cards, adding it will monitor the entire process step by step and will also pass orders if grievances are brought by vendors.SR Rajagopal, an additional advocate general for the corporation submitted that a detailed report on the entire process of allotment will be provided to the court.

The counsel also said the entire process of applying for the shops will go on till January 6 and that most of the existing shop owners have expressed interest.The Corporation also submitted that the second company that was allocated 50 per cent of the tender to supply remaining carts failed to submit the necessary documents on time as directed by the court.

