STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Lowkey impact

The game is amongst the first to have the depth of graphics and game story across devices.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I wanted to take my time with Cyberpunk 2077 before a review. Instead, at the risk of getting boo-ed, this week’s column reviews not one, but two games: a warm-up act for gamers who are still waiting for the ~70GB game to install in their systems.

Last week, I took another gulp from the refreshing stream of games on sale in the Steam store (for PC games). The first game is called Röki. Röki is based on Nordic folklore. Although the game looks cute and features two children solving cute puzzles in the way of their adventure — the story is quite dark. We learn about the stories of young Tove and her brother, Lars — whose childhoods are marred by the lack of parental figures. While the game does not allow us to engage in physical combat of any kind (pacifist and supposedly peaceful), it does not have a dearth of action. We come across several monsters along the way (are they metaphorical?), and several unfortunate events. These situations are loaded with lots of emotion – perhaps eliminating the need for more obvious violence.

Röki uses the old-timey adventure game format of puzzles based on clicking on interactable objects in the environment. This makes the pacing of the game a little slow. We might find ourselves getting the story aspect of a puzzle sequence, but the game is determined to drill the point a little deeper before we proceed. While Röki might teach us to be patient in the face of overwhelmingly slow internet connections and game installations, the second warm-up act could not be more different. 

Genshin Impact is a free multiplayer game — playable for hours, till a potential paywall hit. The game’s graphics are immediately comparable to Breath of the Wild, but is vastly superior — because it isn’t restricted to a Nintendo device. That’s right. GI allows for cross-platform play across PC, PS and even Mobile. The game is amongst the first to have the depth of graphics and game story across devices. I rank my level of graphics scale based on the realism with which blades of grass move in the game. GI comes closest to Ghost of Tsushima on this scale. GI is an action RPG, has some very cool combat visuals (based on elemental magic), and offers interesting weapons and character options as we level up in the story. I rate the games 4 snowballs out of 6 swords for being a fun diversion before another big game release.

Anusha Ganapathi

 @quaffle_waffle

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp