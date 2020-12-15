Minor girl rape case: 15th accused arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Washermanpet All Women police have made the 15th arrest in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl, who was forced into prostitution. According to police, the arrested is a photographer and a resident of Avadi. It may be noted that so far 15 people, including Ennore police inspector C Pugazhendi and a BJP functionary, have been arrested in connection with the case. The child had dropped out of school after class 5 and was helping her single mother.

After the child attained puberty, the mother, believing that their neighbourhood (was unsafe, sent her to the home of her 22-year-old niece in North Chennai. The niece, her boyfriend, and several others are alleged to have pushed the child into prostitution, letting eight to 10 men rape her in a day.