Persons with spinal injuries stage protest

The protesters said many battery-operated wheelchairs given by the government were not working.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 03:13 PM

They asked for an increased disability pension.

They asked for an increased disability pension.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Persons with spinal cord injuries staged a protest near Marina Beach on Monday, urging the government to classify them as persons with multiple disabilities. The protesters also put forth five other demands.

“Looking at persons with spinal injuries as ‘wheelchair users with only physical disability’ is wrong. Many of us have muscular and cognitive impairment after sustaining injuries,” said Gnana Bharathi, president of the Spinal Injured Persons Association, adding that those with multiple disabilities should be able to avail corresponding benefits. They also requested the government to increase the disability pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

He said disability-related ailments that affect muscular or excretory system should also be covered under the welfare schemes implemented by the State government. The protesters added that the government is yet to release an accessible scooter for persons with spinal injuries and urged it be rolled out soon.

Bharati said persons with spinal injuries are often kicked out of homes. “They end up dying on the streets. The government should construct a home for them, so that they are rescued and rehabilitated quickly,” he added. The protesters said many battery-operated wheelchairs given by the government were not working. Disability commissioner Johny Tom Verghese said the government may be able to meet some demands, however, the measures may be implemented post lockdown. 

