Three teens drown in Puzhal lake

CHENNAI: Three teenagers drowned in Puzhal lake on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as Manikandan (18) and Tamilselvan (17) of Kallikuppam, and Philip (19) of Villivakkam. The trio went to swim in the lake and got entangled in the bushes, police said. On information, the bodies were retrieved by Fire and Rescue Services personnel and sent to Government Kilpauk Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered in Ambattur police station.