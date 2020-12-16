STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bus fatally knocks down PMK functionary, mob sets vehicle ablaze

Angry mob then set fire to the vehicle. Police said, Karthikeyan was a PMK youth functionary and a real estate businessman.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:50 AM

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old PMK functionary was fatally knocked down from his two-wheeler by a private company bus near Pattabiram on Monday morning. Angry mob then set fire to the vehicle. Police said, Karthikeyan was a PMK youth functionary and a real estate businessman.

He had also served as panchayat president of Karunakaracheri village previously. “Karthikeyan’s father died a few days ago, and he was on his way to buy things for the rituals, when the accident happened. Karthikeyan’s friend Rajendran was riding pillion. The bus, belonging to a private manufacturing unit in Tiruttani, was returning after dropping staff,” police said.

His bike collided head on with the bus at on the Pattabiram-Poonamallee high road. Karthikeyan and Rajendran were rushed to a nearby private hospital where Karthikeyan was declared brought dead. His relatives and neighbours then set fire to the bus. The bus driver, Ravi, reportedly surrendered before the Poonamallee court.

PMK death
