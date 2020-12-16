Bus fatally knocks down PMK functionary, mob sets vehicle ablaze

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old PMK functionary was fatally knocked down from his two-wheeler by a private company bus near Pattabiram on Monday morning. Angry mob then set fire to the vehicle. Police said, Karthikeyan was a PMK youth functionary and a real estate businessman.

He had also served as panchayat president of Karunakaracheri village previously. “Karthikeyan’s father died a few days ago, and he was on his way to buy things for the rituals, when the accident happened. Karthikeyan’s friend Rajendran was riding pillion. The bus, belonging to a private manufacturing unit in Tiruttani, was returning after dropping staff,” police said.

His bike collided head on with the bus at on the Pattabiram-Poonamallee high road. Karthikeyan and Rajendran were rushed to a nearby private hospital where Karthikeyan was declared brought dead. His relatives and neighbours then set fire to the bus. The bus driver, Ravi, reportedly surrendered before the Poonamallee court.