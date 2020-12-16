STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Sikkim CJ to oversee modern carts’ allocation in Marina Beach

The court directed the Corporation to file a detailed report on the entire status of the project on January 8.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday appointed former Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Sathish Kumar Agnihotri to oversee allocation of 900 modern carts to the vendors in Marina Beach, by drawing lots. The Chennai Corporation also informed the court that it has recommended construction of a full-fledged vehicular bridge, replacing the broken bridge connecting Santhome and Besant Nagar and is awaiting approval from the State government.

Justices Vineet Kothari and  M S Ramesh passed the directions after SR Rajagopal, an additional advocate general requested the court to appoint a retired High Court judge to ensure transparency by scrutinising the applications while allocating the shops to vendors.

The court accepting the submissions passed the directions that retired Sikkim High Court CJ Sathish Kumar Agnihotri will be appointed and directed the corporation to hold the process post Pongal. The court also said that remuneration of `1 lakh will be provided to the former Chief justice.

During the hearing, the court also directed the counsel for Coastal Regulation Zone Management Authority to expedite the process in approving the construction of a footover bridge and footpath along the seaside of loop road near Pattinapakkam.

The counsel for the Corporation in reply said that all queries sought by the authority have been provided.
Earlier, Corporation submitted that it will cost `411 crore to build bridge for traffic from Marina loop road to Broken Bridge in Besant Nagar. Also, it will cost `229 crore to build a 10-m wide bridge for pedestrians and cyclists, it added. 

