Man kills son, commits suicide

The man and his wife were living separately in the same neighbourhood for seven years

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man killed his 10-year-old son and died by suicide in Adambakkam on Monday. Police found the charred bodies and sent them to the Government Chromepet Hospital for autopsy. The deceased were identified as Pari and his son Balamurugan, a class V student.

According to police, Pari had left an envelope, containing `3,000 cash and a note telling his wife, Rajabalambika (42) to use the money for the funeral. Police said that the couple was living separately in the same neighbourhood for the last seven years. The man, a civil engineer, used to visit his wife, also a civil engineer, every morning to pick up their son and used to drop him in the evenings.

As usual, Pari picked up the boy on Monday. However, neighbours noticed smoke emanating from his house a little later. On information, fire and rescue services personnel and Adambakkam police rushed to the spot to find the charred bodies in a tight embrace. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, police said, adding Pari might have taken the extreme step out of depression. (Get rid of suicidal thoughts. Seek support, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

