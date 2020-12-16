Mindful makeover for merry

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s that time of the year when the humble Christmas tree — decked up with ornaments in hues of white, red and green — makes its sparkling annual appearance. Stockings, buntings, wreaths, garlands and fairy lights are all classic details that make for a glittering and beaming presence. Yet, filling your home with the magic of merriness need not cost you a fortune. Six small-time entrepreneurs tell Vaishali Vijaykumar how sustainable yet quirky decor and gifting alternatives can be the way to cherish this holiday season without hurting the environment.

Art and Soil

What better way to have a green Christmas than to go for quirky planters and small-sized succulent Christmas trees? Vinita Misra’s Art and Soil has a line-up of pot miniatures, terrariums and plant decors for this Christmas. The succulent tree is available in two sizes — 12-13 inches and a smaller version in 9-10 inches. “The structure of the tree is made with a mesh frame with sphagnum moss stuffed inside. The succulent cuttings have been put inside the mesh and are held by the moss. Adding a bit of water near the base of the succulents will be good enough for a couple of days, and you can dismantle and repot the succulents into other planters after a couple of days. Accessories and lights can be kept and reused for other occasions. It takes a week to cater to an order. People can come and pick it up as it’s fragile, or take necessary precautions if they want it to be shipped,” says Vinita, who is based out of Bengaluru.

Price: The tree is priced at Rs 3,500, the pot miniature and planters at Rs 450. For details: Instagram @Art and Soil or call: 9481455163

Scraft - Paper Redefined

Recycled paper as base, dried flowers for decorations, and dried leaves as embellishments. Nature marries creativity in Snekha Ragavendran’s artworks. The self-taught artist has introduced a set of four multi-purpose decor and gifting choices. Her mini X’mas cards, a set of five with each one bearing a different design, can be used as bookmarks or as ornaments on the Christmas tree. Her fortune seed pockets, similar to fortune cookies, comes filled with seeds of your preference and a small card in a paper bag. “By default, you will find seeds of sangu poo and a few spinach varieties procured from my garden. I can customise based on your liking as well. The beauty of these cards lies in its imperfection. The cards are all printed using manual screen printing. Since they are recycled, the colour differs and so does the texture of it. I’ve dispatched a few sets so far and I’m glad about the response. The local customers have been buying and gifting it to their friends and family abroad,” shares Snekha who’s working on the New Year calendar.

 Delivery: across the city

Price: Christmas cards start from Rs 250. For details, Instagram @ Snekha_scraft or call: 9036013450

Goli Soda Glass Studio

Give her an old glass bottle or shards of broken glass, she’d transform it into an elegant piece of art. Radhika Krish’s artworks made using upcycle and recycled glass has quite a discerning audience. Christmas, as she openly admits on her Instagram page, is a favourite time of the year where her creativity quotient hits a notch higher. She has toyed with various shapes, forms, and colours of glass to introduce her Christmas line comprising icicles, snowflakes, baubles, snowman, Santa...to name a few. “For the upcycled snowflake, the window glass is cut, ground, and painted with glass enamels for colour and permanence. The pattern is then fired in the kiln at 850 degree C. The colours you see will have a painterly, brushed-on feel rather than factory-made. It’s available in shades of cobalt blue, teal and baby blue. The quirky icicles are sculpted hot in a torch using a technique called lamp working. All my glassy creations have a story and technique behind them,” explains Radhika.

 Shipping: Four to five days  Delivery: Across the country and internationally.

Price: From Rs 950 to Rs 1,500. For details, call: 9566105303 or Instagram @Goli Soda Glass Studio

Oh Scrap Madras

At Oh Scrap Madras, designers Dominique Lopez and Priyanjoli Basu ensure that discarded clothes and scrap pieces of fabric are given a new life by transforming them into unique products for multi-purpose. The two-year-old brand has been engaging in redesigning fabric waste and creating zero-waste products. After their debut Christmas line last year, they have come up with an extended collection this year, much to the delight of their patrons. Baubles, cushions, garlands, wreaths, snowman... all made using leftover fabrics. “We have used an old gasket and stitched it with a cloth fabric to make a wreath. The stuffing for soft toys, too, is made of smaller pieces of these fabrics. We launched the Christmas collection in early October and people have been picking it up since then. Our aim is to make eco-friendly decor affordable for more people to make that shift,” shares Dominique.

 Shipping: across India

Price: Ornaments cost Rs 250-Rs 700. For details, Instagram @ohscrapmadras or call: 9789981712

Porgai Artisans

The Lambadi tribals are said to have migrated from north-west India to the south for a living. In 2006, Porgai Artisans Association was set up in Sittilingi Valley of Dharmapuri — one of their settlements — as an NGO for Lambadi tribal women to revive their heirloom hand embroidery technique and build a livelihood out of it. The women in the NGO have come up with six varieties of Christmas decorations. Among their speciality is the Covida dolls, which is said to spread resilience and positive vibes in difficult times. “Poragi in Lambadi dialect means pride. Neela and Gammi are our two female artisans who learnt the craft from their grandmothers. Now, they have passed on the craft to many. We have been shipping the dolls and our other products through India Post after the lockdown was relaxed. The decor items are made of upcycled fabric and we have enough stocked up to be shipped to all places in India,” assures Dr Lalitha Regi, who has been with Porgai since its birth.

Price: From Rs 40. For details, call: 9786743223 or Instagram @porgaiartisans

Paper Crane Lab

Create, animate and gift. Paper Crane Lab, an education space in Bengaluru, has come up with two playful and engaging decor and gifting options. The DIY holiday greetings kit comprises a bundle of three exciting customisable cards. With simple paper cutting and folding techniques, it can be used to make 3D holiday ornaments, a rotating winter wreath, and animated gift boxes. While in the DIY hanging lanterns kit, basic electronic components can be used to build a circuit with LEDs to let them glow. “In earlier days, the whole family would be involved in planning and executing the Christmas celebration. We intend to bring back that bonding and enthusiasm that is missing in today’s generation. These activities combine paper engineering, mathematics, science, technology, engineering, art, and math concepts to be applied. Once the kits are purchased, customers will be given access to tutorial videos available on our website, which will guide them through the process,” explains Mathura Govindarajan, founder of Paper Crane Labs. The team is working on several such projects for the New Year, too.

 Shipping: across India in 5-7 working days after placing orders.

Price: Rs 700 - Rs 900. For details, visit: papercranelab.com or Instagram @ Paper Crane Lab

