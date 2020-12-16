STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The basics of finding your food allergies 

Food allergy is an abnormal response by our immune system to certain proteins found in foods.

By Divya PurushoTham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food allergy is an abnormal response by our immune system to certain proteins found in foods. Even a small amount of food can cause allergic reactions. The symptoms may range from mild to severe. They are most common in children but they appear at any age and affect adults too. For many children, allergy to foods like milk, wheat and eggs will eventually vanish as they get older; yet, severe allergies or allergic reactions to nuts or shellfish can be lifelong.

Symptoms
Symptoms of an allergic reaction involve various areas like the skin, respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract.
    Swelling in mouth
     Itching
    Vomiting
    Diarrhea
    Abdominal pain and cramps
    Trouble breathing
    Tightening of the throat
    Weak pulse
    Dizziness
    Pale colouring of skin

Common triggers
    Peanuts
    Sea foods (shellfish)
    Wheat
    Soy
    Milk
    Eggs
    Tree nuts
    Seeds (sesame/mustard)

The chemistry of it
When you have a food allergy, your immune system mistakenly identifies the specific substance in food as harmful. In response, your immune system triggers cells to release an antibody (IgE) to neutralise the allergy-causing food substance. The next time you eat even the minimum quantity of food, IgE antibodies signal your immune system to release a chemical called histamine into your bloodstream. Then, these chemicals cause the allergy symptoms.

Common causes
 Family history
Other allergies: if you are already allergic to one food, you may have an increased risk of becoming allergic to another food’s substance.
Age: food allergies are common in children.
Asthma/breathing trouble: asthma and food allergy occur together. Food allergy can lead to severe breathing problems.

Prevention
The best way to prevent allergic reaction is to avoid foods that cause symptoms.
Know what you are eating and drinking: read food labels carefully.
Consult with doctors and carry medicines.
Carry a meal or snacks before leaving home.
Avoid outside foods.
If you suspect you are allergic to any foods, please discuss the same with your physician and undergo the necessary tests. 
Ensure that  you maintain a healthy nutrition schedule even if you have any food allergies and avoid the allergic foods.

