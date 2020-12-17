Cribbing about corona: Here's how this Chennai man is celebrating a lowkey Christmas this time

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Colourful masks and hand sanitisers find prominence on his Christmas tree. Signages bearing social awareness messages such as ‘Stay at home’, ‘Practise social distancing’ and ‘Break the chain’ are displayed all over his crib that’s four-and-a-half-foot tall. Pandemic or not, there’s no stopping 64-year-old CA John from decking up his home with thematic cribs and all things Christmassy using sustainable and eco-friendly decor. Unlike the previous years when the whole of his Kodambakkam neighbourhood got to drop in and revel in the seasonal splendour, John is going the virtual viewing route this time around. “Pictures of my cribs are already doing the rounds on social media.

It has garnered appreciation from friends and family for my efforts. I wanted to keep the annual rituals going and this is only a small step from my end to bring a smile to people’s faces,” shares John, who works for Henry and Farad Pvt Ltd, Chennai. Originally from Thrissur, he’s been living in Chennai for the past three decades with his wife Jessy Thomas and his two daughters, Rose and Clara. A self-taught art enthusiast, John uses only recycled and repurposed materials for his artworks and crafts. For the crib, he’s converted a wooden box used to pack apples into the manger.

The fibre extracted from orange and corn has been used to replicate a fungus-like outgrowth. The masks’ outline is made out of an iron mesh and then covered with a cloth. Waste boxes are wrapped in glittery paper as gifts. Corners of the crib are filled with straw bundles and log bundles, stones, and cardboard boxes. Fur materials are used for the snow effect. “It took a week’s time for me to plan the crib. Ideas keep flowing in and out throughout the day.

Although a simple idea, I wanted to execute it before anyone else did. The crib also has four flags with words reading ‘Joy’, ‘Love’, ‘Peace’ and ‘Hope’ pinned onto it,” details John, who has made 11 thematic cribs since 2006, of which the hummingbird nest and houseboat have been the toughest to make. He has experimented with a range of themes such as a candle, a bamboo forest, tree trunk, lotus pond to name a few. That apart, John keeps toying around with the idea of art from waste.

Through the lockdown, he came out with quirky projects such as a vase with a flower made out of a used mop, PVC pipe wrapped with red paper to make it look like a bomb, candle holder from broken glass bottles, and tiny showpieces using broken eggs, molten wax, and torn shuttlecocks. Little did John know that a favourite pastime would develop into a full-fledged hobby.

“We all need a distraction to keep ourselves busy in old age. I’d even love to help people set up their own cribs. It is time-consuming, so I’ve kept myself away from seeing it as a commercial business due to several constraints,” reveals John while flipping through pages of his album containing photographs of his all exhibited works, from childhood till date.