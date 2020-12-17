Dear Santa, here’s our wishlist!

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: 2020 has had people weather everything from disease to financial distress, love and piercing loss, abundance and paucity. Now, with some relief in hand and hope peeping over the horizon, their ‘Dear Santa’ letters are surely ones for posterity.

Roopa Nair, teacher

As a child, I used to wait to discover Santa’s gifts for me in the morning. Since we don’t have a fireplace, we hang our stockings near our Christmas tree, on the window sill. For the past five years, I have asked for gadgets; this year, I really want my mother to be able to climb down the stairs in our house. If Santa is listening, can you please give her the ability to regenerate the cartilage in her knees? Because of the strain, the cartilage has worn off causing her terrible arthritis. It would be nice to see her walk up and down the stairs in our house once again.

Simmon Timothy Bouvard, IT professional

We had a tough time this year more than ever. During this festive season of giving, let us take time to slow down and enjoy the simple little things. I would like Santa to bring love, peace, and joy to one another. May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Merry Christmas!

Oviya Balan, brand marketing specialist

The only thing I want from Santa this year is to remind people that life is meant to be lived. Last year, at this time, people were doing their jobs and leading redundant lives. Now. due to the pandemic and quarantine, they have found time for hobbies and a better way to manage work and life. Now, I see people getting back into their usual daily life. I just hope they hold onto their quarantine groove and continue to be a bit more fun-filled and relaxed fashion. After all, we only get one life.

Joyce D Austin, a retired teacher

I would like Santa to put in my stocking a magic pill that restores health to how it was before. I lost my husband to heart disease this year, and I would use this magic pill to restore the lives of loved ones.

Anish Bharatwaj, student

I used to write down crazy Santa Claus wishlists in school that consisted of erf guns and Batman toys. But, as an adult and sleep-deprived student, Santa, this year I ask of you, seven days, seven hours of good sleep at night where I don’t have to worry about books and targets and whatnot!

Zahira Fathima, management associate

Dear fully functional magical elixir AKA Covid vaccine, when Mariah Carey crooned to All I want for Christmas, all I could think of was — how could this wonderful woman not have a list of things for Santa? This thought has lingered in my head since listening to the song. If Santa asks me what I want for Christmas, I’d definitely ask for you. Of course, there’s so much of you to consider, obviously. But also, the hope that you’ve instilled in me is far greater and bigger than anything I’ve known. We’ve suffered enough, dear vaccine. It’s time you arrived, guns blazing.

Ashwath Ram, co-founder RetroTicket YouTube channel

I want Santa to fill my stocking with more empathy and cherish the similarities we share as humans than magnify the differences. I wish people listened to each other’s stories more and tend to forget and forgive for this pandemic has taught us that nothing can be taken for granted. I wish people have the courage to pick up the phone and apologise to the ones they’ve hurt and ask for a panacea that can also help the ones who are hurting as well.

Munira Daniel, entreprenuer

Well, I have a rapacious wishlist for Christmas but definitely a selfless one. The year 2020 has been particularly confusing for children as they have been deprived of simple pleasures such as outdoor activities, playdates, going to school, etc. They have adapted to a whole new world of learning and socialising digitally. Kudos to each child who has had to deal with this in his/her own way. My wishlist to Santa has something in store for them. Loads of books and interactive learning toys.

Joanne S, library educator

Dear Santa, what I really want this Christmas, is my family. Please whisk them past all the travel restrictions and quarantine rules and clingy virus. With all the flight restrictions, your sleigh is perfect! There is nothing quite like having everyone you love and hold dear around you at Christmas time… this year we are missing a few.

Sunayna Kuruvilla, squash player

If Santa gives me the ability to provide homes for every homeless person everywhere in the world I would do that. If I can be a little more selfish and ask for another wish then it would be the ability to eradicate all kinds of illnesses in the world and keep everyone safe and healthy.

Juhina Sab rina Sa muel, entrepreneur

Being the wife of a Marine Chief Engineer, I have spent many Christmases without my husband since he is mostly sailing. This year, I would love my stocking to be stuffed with my husband in it.

Joffy Cyriac, restaurant consultant

The one thing that I miss about life before Covid is being comfortable with shaking hands. There is an exchange of warmth when two people shake hands. They share their energies and affirm a relationship. On both, personal and professional fronts, shaking hands has been a way of connecting with the person in front of you. For six months after the lockdown, I could see people become naturally hesitant to shake hands. I wish Santa could make the situation comfortable enough to be able to shake hands again, as a Christmas gift.

Inputs by Anushree Madhavan, Naaz Ghani, Roshne Ba lasubramanian and Vai shali Vijaykumar