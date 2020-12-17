Truck carrying transformer gets stuck under Chennai's Maduravoyal flyover

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Traffic was affected on Poonamallee High Road on Wednesday morning after a trailer truck carrying a huge transformer got stuck under the grade separator in Maduravoyal flyover. Police said the truck was taking the faulty transformer from Kadappa in Andhra Predesh to a shed in Sriperumpudur for repair work.

“Around 8 am, when the truck crossed Maduravoyal, the transformer came into contact with the bottom of the grade separator and got stuck,” a police officer said.

This led to a traffic snarl on the stretch. On receiving information, the Maduravoyal police and traffic police personnel, changed the one-way stretch and diverted vehicles.

However, when people began removing the top portion of the transformer, it suddenly caught fire, police said. Fire tenders from Koyambedu, Ambattur and Valasaravakkam rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

The vehicle was removed from the flyover around noon, after which regular traffic resumed. Speaking to Express, the Koyambedu traffic police said the driver has been detained and a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the Highways Department.

