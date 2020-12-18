Godman tries to drive out evil spirits, kills man in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six months after a man died in Tondiarpet, a godman from Red Hills who unleashed an attack on the victim to ward off ‘evil’ was arrested. The deceased Mehboob Basha (37) was a salesman by profession. While he was depressed due to work pressure, his wife took him to the dharga near the Stanley Hospital, where he was told that he was possessed by evil spirits.

Two days later, she took him to one Shankar (49) of Red Hills, who runs a temple and is into warding off evil spirits. While Basha spent 10 days in the temple, he suddenly developed breathing issues and died on way to the hospital.

While his wife did not lodge a complaint, Washermenpet police registered a case of suspicious death and sent his body for postmortem. Since results confirmed he died of wounds in his thigh, investigation revealed that the wounds were caused because Shankar hit the deceased several times with iron rods and whip. Shankar was remanded in judicial custody.