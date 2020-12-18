STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Godman tries to drive out evil spirits, kills man in Chennai

While his wife did not lodge a complaint, Washermenpet police registered a case of suspicious death and sent his body for postmortem.

Published: 18th December 2020 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six months after a man died in Tondiarpet, a godman from Red Hills who unleashed an attack on the victim to ward off ‘evil’ was arrested. The deceased Mehboob Basha (37) was a salesman by profession. While he was depressed due to work pressure, his wife took him to the dharga near the Stanley Hospital, where he was told that he was possessed by evil spirits.

Two days later, she took him to one Shankar (49) of Red Hills, who runs a temple and is into warding off evil spirits. While Basha spent 10 days in the temple, he suddenly developed breathing issues and died on way to the hospital.

While his wife did not lodge a complaint, Washermenpet police registered a case of suspicious death and sent his body for postmortem. Since results confirmed he died of wounds in his thigh, investigation revealed that the wounds were caused because Shankar hit the deceased several times with iron rods and whip. Shankar was remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Godman murder arrest
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp