Man held for forcing two women into prostitution in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ayanavaram police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly forcing two women into prostitution. Police have launched a search for the suspect’s mother, 50-year-old Murugammal, for her alleged involvement.

Based on a tip-off, police said, two persons were sent to a house on Ramasamy Street in Ayanavaram to take note of the activities happening there. The scouts found two women, from Otteri in the house, forced into prostitution. Venkatesh, who was managing the affairs was booked and arrested. The women were sent to a care centre in Mylapore. Further investigation is on.