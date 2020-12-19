STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DVAC writes to banks seeking access to lockers of environment official

A DVAC official said that it is a routine process. Environment official, S Pandian, reportedly has bank several lockers in Chennai and Pudukkottai.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday detected whopping Rs 1.37 crore cash, around three kg gold (worth Rs 1.22 crore) among other valuables. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after seizing huge amounts of cash and registering FIR against a Department 
of Environment (DoE) superintendent, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has written to banks seeking access to the official’s and his family members’ lockers.

A DVAC official said that it is a routine process. Environment official, S Pandian, reportedly has bank several lockers in Chennai and Pudukkottai. The sleuths had detected a whopping Rs 1.37 crore unaccounted cash, around three kg gold (worth Rs 1.22 crore) and other valuables during a search at Pandian’s house.    

Around 3.34 kg of silver worth Rs 1.51 lakh, diamonds worth Rs 5.40 lakh, documents of 18 properties worth Rs 7 crore, fixed deposits of Rs 37 lakh, a Sedan, and three two-wheelers were also seized during the raids.The DVAC team also found unaccounted cash of Rs 88,500 at Pandian’s office, and his vehicle at Panagal Maaligai in Saidapet during a surprise check. The directorate said that the action was taken based on a tip-off about corruption in the department.

Govt suspends official for amassing wealth
Chennai: The State government on Friday suspended Department of Environment (DoE) superintendent S Pandian for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income. Pandian, who has been with the department for nearly 18 years  is due for retirement next year. Department of Environment officials have confirmed his suspension to Express.

