By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officials foiled bid to smuggle 972 gm of gold worth Rs 49L at Chennai airport.

211 gm of gold paste was seized from Safiullah Abdul Wahith and Sahabtheen Sahubar Sathik who arrived from Dubai. Rawther of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai, was searched and a 49-gm gold cut bit, three bundles of gold paste weighing 810 gm were recovered from him. He was later arrested.