CHENNAI: A 33-year-old daily wage labourer was stabbed to death by three persons in the wee hours of Thursday, in Pudupet. Two suspects have been arrested.

The deceased, Santosh Kumar, used to sleep in public places on LG Road. The murder was caught on CCTV camera. Egmore police registered a case and arrested two suspects - Ilavarasan and Arunachalam.