Savouring the season’s spirit: Seven family favourites to try this Christmas season!

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From the ubiquitous roast chicken to traditional savouries like puff pastry, Vaishali Vijaykumar builds her appetite as seven home chefs from different Christian households share their family favourites that are full of flavour, joy, and tradition. Bon appetite!

1. Churuttu by sunu george (Syrian Christian)

Ingredients

For pastry: All-purpose flour: 1 cup, Oil: 1/2 tsp, Salt a pinch, Water as needed, Fine rice flour as needed

Method to make the pastry

Take the all-purpose flour, oil and salt in a bowl and mix well.

Add enough water (little by little), mix and knead the flour into a soft and smooth pastry dough.

Form the dough into half-inch balls. Dip each ball in fine rice flour and roll out each ball of pastry into a wafer-thin round. Then, cut five-inch circles from the sheet.

Lightly cook each side of the mandaka or pastry rounds on a medium-hot griddle for 30 seconds. It must be limp when it’s done.

Stack the mandakas in a platter and cover them with a wilted banana leaf or damp cloth to keep them soft and pliable.

Now, prepare thefilling.

For filling

Avalose podi (roasted rice and coconut powder): 2 cups, Cardamom (powdered): 1/4 tsp, Vanilla essence: 1/4 tsp, Sugar: 1 1/4 cups, Water: 3/4 cup, Lime Juice: 1 1/2 tsp

Method

Cut each round of mandaka in half and wet the edges of each half with the reserved syrup.

Shape each semi-circle into a cone by overlapping the straight sides with dry side facing inside.

Stuff each cone with one to one-and-a-half tablespoon of warm filling. Seal the edges together using three fingers so that the three spiked patterns are formed.

Place on a tray. Continue until all the churuttu is prepared.

Set aside for two hours until the syrup from the filling has moistened and seeped into the mandaka.

Stack the churuttu carefully in an airtight container and store.

2. Shepherd’s pie by Mary flory (Anglo-Indian)

Ingredients for the minced meat

Minced beef: 1/2 kg, Butter or oil: 2 tbsp, Onions: 2 - finely chopped , Cloves of garlic: 2 - finely chopped, Tomatoes: 3 - finely chopped, Rosemary and thyme: 1/2 , Chilli powder: 1 tsp, Worcestershire sauce: 1 tbsp, Vegetable or beef broth: 1 cup, Turmeric: 1/2 tsp, Mixed veggies (carrot, peas, corn, cauliflower): 1 cup - chopped, Salt and crushed pepper for seasoning

Method

Cook potatoes in a pot with salted water while you prepare the curried mince.

For the curried mince, heat oil or butter in a pan, add onions and sauté on medium heat; add the chopped garlic and cook till the onions are tender.

Throw in the tomatoes, and all spices and seasoning and cook for approximately 6 to 10 minutes.

Add the minced meat, broth and veggies.

Season with salt and pepper. Cook till the liquid has evaporated but the beef is still moist. Transfer to a baking dish and level it out.

Mash potato ingredients

Potatoes: 5 - quartered, Butter: 1 tbsp, Milk or cream: 1/2 cup, Onion: 1/2 cup - Finely chopped, Crushed pepper: 1/2 tsp, Coriander: 1 tbsp - chopped, Salt to taste

For mashed potato

Peel and mash the cooked potato when hot. Add salt, pepper milk, butter, herbs and give it a good mix.

Layer the potato evenly on top of the minced meat. Rough up the surface of the mashed potato so there are peaks that will get well-browned.

Preheat oven to a 180 degree Celsius. Cook the pie in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes; the potato layer should be crusted and brown on top.

3. Sweet dosa by Fran Raphael Francis Bastiyan (Roman Catholic)

Ingredients

Flour: 1 cup, Egg: 1, Sugar: 1/4 cup, Salt: a pinch, Turmeric: 1/2 tsp, Fennel seed powder: 1/2 tsp, Coconut milk: 3/4 cup

Method

Mix all the dry ingredients. Beat the egg and add to the flour mixture along with coconut milk. Make sure there are no lumps.

Add water to make the batter thin.

Heat the pan and pour the batter to form crepe-like sheets. Flip to cook the other side.

Fold or roll it and serve.

4. Roast chicken by Zynndyy Daniellie Namazi (Anglo-Indian Protestant)

Ingredients

Chicken with skin: 1, Salt to taste, Black pepper powder: 1.25 tsp, Onion powder: 1-2 tsp, Garlic powder: 1-2 tsp , Coriander powder: 1 tsp , Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp, Chilli powder: 1/2 to 3/4 tsp, Turmeric powder: 2 tsp, Butter (divided): 100 g, Celery (leaves removed): 2 stalk, Garlic: 2 pods, Lime juice: 2 to 3 tsp

Method

Place the chicken in a roasting pan and season the inside and outside, generously, with salt and pepper.

Make a mix of all the powders and rub inside and outside of the chicken.

Rub the chicken cavity with three tablespoons of butter. Apply the remaining butter around the chicken’s exterior and gently rub it in.

Cut the celery into three or four pieces and place it in the chicken cavity along with the whole garlic.

Apply the lime juice to the inside and outside of the chicken.

Put the chicken in the fridge and allow it to marinate for at least three-four hours; if possible, overnight.

Bring the chicken to room temperature by keeping it out for at least an hour before baking.

Preheat oven to 175 degrees Celsius. Bake uncovered for one hour and 15 minutes or until it’s lightly browned. Remove from heat and baste with melted butter and drippings.

Cover with aluminium foil and allow to rest for about 30 minutes before serving.

5. Puff pastry by nimmy jos (Roman Catholic)

Ingredients

Nutella: 2 tbsp, Cashew nuts: 2 tbsp, Cinnamon powder: 1 tsp, Strawberry: 5-6, Maida: as much you need to roll out the puff pastry, Egg/milk: 1-2 tbsp

Method

Keep a tray ready with parchment paper on it. Pre-heat your oven to 180 degree Celsius.

Roll out one of the puff pastries like a big roti. Do not roll it out very thinly.

Place it on the baking tray.

Smear Nutella in the shape of a Christmas tree. Spread out the cashew nuts in it. Then, sprinkle some cinnamon powder. Keep it aside. Now, make another puff pastry, roll it out in the same manner and place it on the first one.

Cut the whole thing in the shape of a Christmas tree using a dough cutter or a knife.

Using a knife, cut lines on the pastry (from both directions) to give it the appearance of branches.

Coat it with a layer of milk or egg wash. Sprinkle some more cinnamon powder.

Roll out the leftover dough and cut it with cookie cutters and place them on the same tray. Bake it in the pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes.

Once baked, place it on a wire rack for cooling.

Decorate the tree snack with strawberries and serve.

6. Venna puttu by Fran Raphael Francis B (Roman Catholic)

Ingredients

Rice: 1 cup, Coconut milk: 3.5 cups, Sugar: 1.5 cup, Salt: a pinch, Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp, Ghee: 1/2 tsp

Method

Soak the rice for two hours and grind it.

Add coconut milk to the batter. Transfer the mixture to a pan and stir till it thickens.

Add sugar, salt and cardamom powder. Keep mixing well till it thickens.

Grease a pan with ghee and pour the mixture.

Once it cools down, cut into slices and serve.

7.Ginger crinkle cookie by Sunita Jobi (Syrian Christian)

Ingredients

All-purpose flour: 2 3/4 cup, Baking soda: 2 tsp, Salt: 1/2 tsp, Ground ginger: 3 1/2 tsp, Ground cinnamon: 2 tsp, Ground nutmeg: 1/8 tsp, Unsalted butter: 125 g (soft but cool), Granulated sugar: 1 1/2 cups, Dark molasses: 1/3 cup, Vanilla extract: 1 tsp, Large eggs: 2, Powdered sugar: 1 1/2 cups

Method

In a small bowl, mix the flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside.

In another bowl, using an electric mixer at medium-high speed, whisk the butter and sugar for about a minute. Add molasses and mix for another 30 seconds. Add in the eggs, one by one while mixing well after each addition. Add vanilla extract and mix for another minute.

With the mixer in low speed, add the dry ingredients and mix until you can’t see any leftover flour.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill the dough in the freezer for at least four-five hours or overnight.

When it’s ready, preheat oven to 200 degree Celsius. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

With a spoon or a small cookie scoop and the palm of your hands, make small balls, roll them into the flour mixture (from step one) and place on the baking tray.

Allow a good amount of space between each cookie ball.

Place the tray in the oven and bake at 200 degree Celsius for 12 minutes.

Let the cookies cool completely before you serve.

8.Chilli, garlic and coriander rolls by Rose Joseph (Syrian Christian)

Ingredients

Flour: 1 1/2 cups, Wheat flour: 1 cup, Salt: 1 tsp, Active dried yeast: 1 tbsp, Sugar: 2 tbsp, Lukewarm water: 3/4 cup, Any vegetable oil: 2 tbsp, Curd: 2 tbsp (not sour), Chilli flakes and minced garlic: 1 tbsp each, Warm water and milk mix: 1/2 cup

Method

Mix both the flours together. Keep aside half a cup. In a small bowl, mix sugar and yeast; add lukewarm water, mix lightly, cover with a rounded lid and keep aside for 10 minutes till it turns frothy and bubbly.

Meanwhile, to the flour, add curd, vegetable oil, chilly flakes, garlic and yeast mixture.

Knead well on a floured surface for five-seven minutes till the dough is light and soft. If sticky, add a tablespoon of flour and mix well to form a smooth, elastic and pliable dough.

Take a dish and oil the surface lightly. Take the dough, lightly smoothen with your oiled palm and place it in the bowl.

Cover with cling film or moist towel and keep it in a warm place till it doubles in size.

After two hours, place the dough on a lightly-floured surface. If sticky, add some flour (from the half cup kept aside), punch out all the air and knead again.

Shape into rolls and place it on a greased plate. Cover with a moist cloth for 30-45 minutes till it double in size.

Preheat the oven to 200 degree Celsius for 10-15 minutes (bottom heat alone).

While preheating the oven, place a small dish of water in the lowest rack. This is to generate some steam while the bread bakes.

Place the rolls above the steam dish and bake.

After 10-15 minutes, lightly brush the rolls with an egg wash (yolk of an egg beaten lightly) and bake further till it turns golden brown.

For the last five minutes of baking, turn on the top and bottom coils together and bake so that the top gets evenly browned.

Remove and brush lightly with spiced oil.

For the spiced oil