Three TASMAC staff booked for fleecing customers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DVAC has booked a TASMAC official and two employees of an elite outlet in Phoenix Marketcity on corruption charges.

The employees were allegedly selling liquor at prices much higher than the MRP. The employees, supervisor R Dhanasekar and salesman T Ravi, also used to share profits with TASMAC Chennai South District Manager Murugan.

The sleuths seized Rs 17,180 unaccounted cash after a two-day long search. Similar checks were carried out at houses of Murugan and his wife, who is Vellore Prisons DIG K Jayabharathi.