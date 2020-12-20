Chennai: 51 kg ganja seized from peddlers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police seized 51.7 kg ganja from peddlers from different parts of the city on Friday. The major haul was reported by New Washermenpet police who registered the arrest of three persons in possession of 46 kg ganja.

Madhavaram Prohibition Enforcement Wing secured the trio during a vehicle check near Vaidyanathan flyover. The accused were identified as B Dinesh Kumar (31), S Jalaludin (31) of Gummidipoondi and A Kali (22) of Kasimedu. In another incident, Fishing Harbour police arrested 52-year-old E Kozhi Kuppam of Washermenpet and seized 1.2 kg from him. Egmore police arrested S Suresh (38) of Egmore and seized 4.5 kg ganja and a two-wheeler from him.