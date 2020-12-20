COVID-19 clusters: Over 100 educational institutions in Chennai brought under scanner

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of COVID-19 clusters in educational institutions, the Tamil Nadu government has been monitoring over 100 colleges and hostels in Chennai.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that about 30,000 swab samples have been collected from educational institutions across the State. “In Chennai alone, 8,000 students were tested and only 210 turned positive. All institutions have been instructed to strictly adhere to COVID protocol, and those violating the regulations will have to face action,” he added.

“Even upon suspicion of a cluster forming, the officials swing into action immediately to contain the spread from there. As many as 25 IIT-Madras students have been discharged following treatment,” said Vijayabaskar.

The Minister warned of chances of more clusters forming, though the State’s positivity rate remains less than two per cent. Vijayabaskar earlier in the day launched a book, published by Helpage India, on how to effectively take care of the elderly. He also inaugurated a sensory garden for cancer patients at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.