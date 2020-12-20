Suspecting infidelity, man murders wife in Neelankarai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her husband in Neelankarai on Friday. The deceased, Gomathi (35), was working as a temporary staff with the Chennai Corporation, and the accused Hari (35), of Mettu Colony, is an electrician by profession.

The couple have two children.

Police said that Hari often quarrelled with Gomathi suspecting her of infidelity. “On Friday, an argument erupted between the couple and Hari, in a fit of rage, stabbed Gomathi with a kitchen knife and slit her throat,” said the police officer. While Gomathi died on the spot, Hari surrendered at Neelankarai police station. Police retrieved her body and sent it for postmortem.