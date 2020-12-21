STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai's 12 district DCPs to now handle women police stations

An official in the Commissionerate said that the decision was taken for effective policing and to ensure that the CAWC deputy commissioner is not overburdened.

Published: 21st December 2020 06:14 AM

Women police Tamil Nadu

A women police constable on duty at Tiruvarur. (File photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to improve the functioning of All Women Police Stations in the city, Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has brought them under the direct control of the deputy commissioners of police (law and order) in 12 police districts.

Since June last year, all the 35 AWPSs were functioning under a separate wing - Crime Against Women and Children (CAWC) -  headed by a single deputy commissioner. An official in the Commissionerate said that the decision was taken for effective policing and to ensure that the CAWC deputy commissioner is not overburdened.

While the DCPs are tasked to closely monitor registration, investigation, and trial of cases in AWPSs under their jurisdictions, the range assistant commissioners  would be in charge of routine administrative matters.

Joint commissioners of police and additional commissioners shall supervise the functioning of AWPS under their jurisdiction. The DCP(CAWC) would now report to the Commissioner and head the anti-child trafficking unit, crime against women investigation unit, anti-dowry cell, juvenile aid protection units (I &II), women helpline, and child helpline. He/she would also take care of the welfare of AWPS staff and other women police.

